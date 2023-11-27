Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 27, 2023 10:55 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 10:56 PM

Crime & Justice

Miscreants set fire to train in Ishwardi

Photo: Collected

Miscreants set fire to a train near the Ishwardi Railway Junction in Pabna tonight.

The local train Dhaka mail was taken to the wash-feed of the railway junction to wash and clean it, said Md Siddikur Rahman, an official of Railway Nirapatta Bahini (RNB).

Around 9:00pm, some 5-6 miscreants suddenly stormed into the train and set it on fire, Siddikur told our Pabna correspondent.

Six seats were damaged in the fire, he said.

On information, firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, the official added.

