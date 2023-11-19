Miscreants set fire to Jamuna Express train

Unidentified criminals set fire to three carriages of Jamuna Express train in Jamalpur's Sarishabari at around 1:20am.

On information, two fire engines from Sarishabari Fire Station went to the spot around 1:30pm and were trying to douse the blaze, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Photo: Collected

Sub Inspector Tara Mia, duty officer at Jamalpur Railway Station, said miscreants set fire to the running train soon after it left Sarishabari Railway Station.

At the time, there were few passengers left onboard the train as many of them got off at the station.