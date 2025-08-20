Miscreants open fire at businessman’s house in Ctg’s Hathazari

No casualties reported

Miscreants today opened fire at a local businessman's house in Hathazari upazila of Chattogram.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident and no one was in the house, said police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Hathazari Circle) Kazi Tarek Aziz told The Daily Star the incident happened at the house of one Md Jahangir of Uttar Mekhal area under Mekhal union of the upazila at around 11:00am

On information, police went to the spot and recovered nine empty shell casings.

Aziz said Jahangir is a local businessman who owns two fuel and CNG refuelling pumps and a market in Hathazari upazila.

"A group of four masked men went up to the house through the main gate and fired from their pistols, as seen in the CCTV footage. Two more miscreants were seen waiting outside during the incident. After firing several rounds towards the house, they fled the scene," said Addl SP Aziz.

"We are investigating the matter. Jahangir lives in the city with his family. After the incident, he told police that a few days ago he received threats from a foreign number on WhatsApp but did not lodge any complaint with police," he added.

The incident has caused panic in the area.