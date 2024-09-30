Miscreants attack shrine in Savar

A group of people attacked the shrine and house of late Kazi Afsar Uddin in Savar last night.

The attack took place around 10:00pm at the residence and shrine of Kazi Afsar Uddin, Kazi Jaber's father, in Chakulia under Bongao Union.

They reportedly hurled stones at the house until 1:00am, said Jewel Rana, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station.

"We, along with the police and army, arrived at the scene upon information. We are working to bring the situation under control," said OC Rana.

Afsar's son, Golam Rasul, said, "Our house gate has been set on fire. A motorcycle has been burned, and the windows of the house have been shattered."

Kazi Afsar Uddin died in 2008. His sons live at the home with their families.