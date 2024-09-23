Miscreants attack freedom fighter in Gaibandha

Miscreants attacked freedom fighter Khagendra Nath Pramanik, 74, with a sharp weapon at his house in Gaibandha's Gobindaganj upazila on early Sunday, leaving him critically injured.

He is undergoing treatment at the Shaheed Ziaur Rahaman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) in Bogura.

In this connection, Khagendra Nath's wife Suniti Bala filed a case against unnamed individuals with the Gobindaganj Police Station yesterday, said police.

AKM Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of the police station, said, "We have detained a 50-year-old woman from the area. We are interrogating her."

Quoting locals, police said Khagendra was alone in the house in Jhilpara area, as his wife was visiting their sons, who live in Bogura.

Around 12:30am, miscreants went to his house, and a scuffle took place between them. At one point the miscreants attacked Khagendra Nath with a fish knife.

Hearing Khagendra's screams, neighbours rushed there, and found him in critical condition.

Then he was first taken to Gobindganj Upazila Health Complex, and later he was sent to SZMCH, where one of his sons works as a doctor.

Khogendranath's elder son Sujon Pramanik told The Daily Star, "My father is a freedom fighter. He did not have enmity with anyone."

OC Asaduzzaman said, "We are still investigating the incident."