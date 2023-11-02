Mirza Abbas shown arrested in graft case

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas was shown arrested today in a graft case filed against him in 2007.

Judge Monjurul Imam of Dhaka's Special Judge Court-6 passed the order after Sub-Inspector Shafiqul Islam Akhonda of Shahjahanpur Police Station submitted an application in this regard.

Earlier on October 30, the same court issued an arrest warrant against the former BNP minister after dismissing his time petition in the case. Following the order, the court sent a copy of arrest warrant to the police station for next course of action.

In the application, SI Shafiqul Islam said, on October 31, Mirza Abbas was arrested in another case filed with Shahjahanpur Police Station over exploding crude bombs, attacking police and snatching firearms from them during the party's grand rally on October 28.

In line with his arrest, he is now in jail. So Mirza Abbas should be shown arrested in the graft case.

Upon hearing, the judge allowed the petition and directed the jail authorities to produce him before it on November 5, the next scheduled date for arguments in the case.

Earlier, the court recorded statements of 24 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the graft case.

The court framed charges against Mirza Abbas and his wife on June 16, 2008.

On August 16, 2007, the ACC filed the case with Ramna Police Station against Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas for amassing wealth worth over Tk 5.67 crore beyond known sources of income and concealing wealth statement of Tk 23 lakh to the commission.

The ACC on May 14, 2008 pressed charges against Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas in the case.