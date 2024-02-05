Mirza Abbas gets bail in six cases over Oct 28 violence

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas today got bail in six cases filed with Paltan and Ramna model police stations over political violence centring the BNP rally in Dhaka on October 28 last year.

Of the cases, four were filed with Paltan Model Police Station while two with Ramna Model Police Station.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohag Uddin passed the order after his lawyer Mohi Uddin Chowdhury submitted nine separate petitions, seeking bail in the cases.

The magistrate, however, refused to grant him bail in three other cases -- two were filed with Ramna Model Police Station for vandalising vehicles in front of chief justice's residence and attacking his residence on October 28 while the other case was filed with Paltan Model Police Station for the killing of a police constable the same day.

Mirza Abbas was shown arrested in those cases on February 1 after his lawyer submitted nine separate petitions in this regard.

Besides, another case was filed against him with Government Railway Police Station over the attack on Khilgaon Railway Station on October 28.

On January 21, the High Court directed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka to accept, hear and dispose of the bail petitions of Mirza Abbas in connection with the cases after a writ petition was filed challenging the legality of a magistrate court's refusal to accept the petitions.

The defence lawyer on January 10 filed separate petitions seeking bail for the BNP leader. But the court refused to accept the petitions.

The cases were filed on charges of killing a police constable, gathering on the street illegally, vandalising vehicles, rioting, snatching a police weapon, damaging properties, assaulting policemen and preventing them from discharging their duties.

On October 31 last year, Mirza Abbas was arrested from Shahidbagh in another case filed with Shahjahanpur Police Station over exploding crude bombs, attacking police and snatching firearms from them during the party's grand rally on October 28.