Mirza Abbas cleared of graft charges

A Dhaka court yesterday acquitted BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas in a 2007 graft case.

Judge Masud Parvez of the Special Judge's Court-6 of Dhaka delivered the verdict in presence of him at the courtroom, said a court staffer.

On August 16, 2007, Anti-Corruption Commission filed one case with Ramna Police Station against Abbas and his wife Afroza for amassing wealth worth over Tk 5.67 crore beyond known sources of income, and concealing wealth statement of Tk 23 lakh to the commission.

The ACC on May 14, 2008, pressed charges against him and Afroza in the case.

In June 2008, the court framed charges against Abbas and his wife. It recorded statements of 24 prosecution witnesses.