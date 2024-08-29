Mirza Abbas acquitted in another graft case

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas and two others have been acquitted in a case filed in 2007 by the Anti-Corruption Commission for their alleged involvement in allotting an industrial plot fraudulently.

The two others are former BNP lawmaker Ali Asgar Lobi and former senior special assistant secretary of establishment ministry Mahfuzul Islam.

Judge Md Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka today acquitted Abbas, also former housing and public works minister, Ali Asgar and Mahfuzul Islam after the ACC applied to the court seeking withdrawal of prosecution of the case under Section 494 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, said ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam told The Daily Star.

Earlier in the day, the anti-graft watchdog approved the withdrawal of the prosecution of the case after scrutinising an application submitted by the investigating officer, and other case records.

On February 12, 2008, ACC Deputy Director Afzal Hossain, who is also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet against them to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, showing 23 people as witnesses.

ACC Deputy Director Syed Iqbal Hossain filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station against Abbas, Lobi, and Mahfuzul on July 15, 2007.

In the case statement, the trio was accused of illegally allotting an industrial plot in collusion with each other in Tejgaon Industrial Area for a business organisation, Pacific Chemicals Ltd, owned by Lobi. It was mentioned that the accused exercised their influence in allotting the 19.44 katha plot ignoring government rules.

Without having no-objection certificates from the Board of Investment and the Department of Environment, the plot was allotted as an industrial plot.