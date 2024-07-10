Miranzilla Harijan Colony: SC issues status quo on eviction

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today directed Dhaka South City Corporation to maintain status quo on the eviction proceedings at Mirinzilla Harijan Colony at Aga Sadek Lane in Dhaka till further order.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order following a petition filed by three Supreme Court lawyers Manoj Kumar Bhowmik, Uppal Biswas and Ainunnahar Siddiqua.

The apex court order has been verbally communicated to the Executive Magistrate Md Moniruzzaman, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), a leading rights organization, said in a press release.

Petitioners' lawyer Barrister Aneek R Haque told The Daily Star that following a writ petition filed by his clients, the HC on June 13 issued a one-month status quo on the eviction proceedings at the colony and ordered the DSCC to arrange accommodation for the affected residents.

The DSCC filed a leave to appeal petition with the Appellate Division challenging the HC order.

The apex court is scheduled to hold hearing on the DSCC's petition tomorrow.

Despite the HC's status quo order and pendency of the appeal, DSCC on July 9 issued a fresh order to its chief executive officer and the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police for conducting an eviction proceedings and deployment of police force there yesterday and today, he said.

The lawyer said a contempt of court petition will be moved before the Appellate Division to this effect today.