Minibus torched in Chattogram's New Market area

The incident took place while an NCP rally was underway at Biplob Udyan

A minibus was set on fire in Chattogram's New Market area today.

It was torched around 6:45pm in front of Chattogram New Market, which is under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station, said police.

Alamgir Hossain, deputy commissioner (DC) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP-South Zone), said police primarily suspect that a youth torched the minibus by pouring petrol after the passengers had gotten off at the last station.

The incident took place while a rally of the National Citizen Party (NCP) was underway at the port city's Biplob Udyan.

DC Alamgir told The Daily Star, "Passengers of the minibus told police that when they got off at the last stoppage in New Market, they smelled petrol, and suddenly, fire broke out from the rear."

"We have primarily confirmed that a youth carrying a bottle filled with a flammable substance placed it at the back of the vehicle from outside and fled the scene," he said.

Police detained the vehicle's driver and helper for initial questioning, he added.

Traffic movement on the road was halted for nearly 30 minutes after the fire. Later, the fire was extinguished.