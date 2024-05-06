Milton's care centre: DB assigns a foundation to look over service seekers

The detectives have entrusted Alhaj Shamsul Hoque Foundation with the responsibility of caring for and ensuring medical facilities of the children and elderlies at Child and Old Age Care run by Milton Samadder.

"The chief of the foundation came to us yesterday (Sunday) and we requested him to provide food and medical facility by appointing a doctor round the clock," Harun-Or-Rashid, chief of detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said yesterday.

Harun said they are investigating all the allegations against Milton and none found to be involved with him will be spared.

Harun alleged that Milton has been misappropriating the money meant for the shelter seekers by keeping it in his own bank account.

Replying to a query, the DB chief said Milton had many associates who took the ill children and old people to his care home. Milton did not inform the police stations or family members when someone died there.

Detectives arrested Milton from the capital's Mirpur on May 1 upon receiving various allegations. On Sunday, a Dhaka court placed Milton on a fresh four-day remand in a case filed over trafficking.