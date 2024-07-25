Militant who fled Narsingdi jail arrested from Narayanganj

Rab arrested a militant from Narayanganj's Sonargaon upazila during a drive today, six days after he escaped from Narsingdi jail on July 19.

The inmate, Md Faruk Ahmed, 43, is a member of banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam, said Lt Col Tanvir Mahmud Pasha, commanding officer of Rab-11, at a press briefing at his office in Siddhirganj this afternoon.

Frauk was arrested from the Premer Bazar area of Sonargaon upazila yesterday, reports our Narayanganj correspondent quoting the Rab offcial.

Tanvir Mahmud said Faruk, who was in Narsingdi jail for 28 months, fled when Narsingdi jail came under attack during the violence centring the quota reform protest on July 19. He was among the 826 prisoners, including nine militants, who fled the jail that day.

The Rab official said Faruk, son of late Rafikul Islam of Narsingdi's Madhabdi upazila joined a local primary school in Nuralapur area in Narsingdi as a record-keeper in 2013. He later got involved with militant activities.

He was arrested from Sylhet on March 24, 2022, said Tanvir Mahmud.

After Faruk fled away from the jail, he first went to his sister's house in the capital and later went into hiding at a relative's house in Sonargaon.