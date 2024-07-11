Militant leader who fled N’ganj raid arrested

The Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police has arrested a leader of banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam who fled before the officials carried out a raid at a militant hideout in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila on July 2.

A team of ATU arrested Javed alias Abir alias Enamul from Tongi area around 10:30pm on Tuesday, Mahfuzul Alam Rasel, superintendent (media) of ATU, told The Daily Star yesterday.

He fled from the Narayanganj den just before ATU officials carried out the drive, he said.

The police officials said they, during the drive in the Borpa area, recovered three powerful bombs from the den but could not arrest anyone.