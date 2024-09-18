Miladunnabi Rally: BNP leader killed in Kishoreganj

A BNP leader was killed and 20 others were injured in a clash on the morning of Eid-e-Miladunnabi in Kishoreganj's Kuliarchar upazila.

The deceased, Anisur Rahman Milon, 53, of Chhoysuti village in Kuliarchar, was the vice-president of BNP's Chhoysuti union ward-3 unit, said Md Sarwar Jahan, officer-in-charge of Kuliarchar Police Station.

According to police and locals, the followers of Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat brought out a rally in Chhoysuti area in observation of Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Monday. They locked into an altercation with the locals when they were passing by the mosque in Protabbnath Bazar area.

At one point, the rally participants attacked the mosque, which led to the clash, said witnesses.

Milon had gone there to solve the matter. However, he was badly injured in the fight and was rushed to the adjacent Jahurul Haque Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

After being informed, police and army personnel arrived at the spot and restored order. They also recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

Hanif Miah, khatib of Chhoysuti Jame Mosque, filed a case over the incident with Kuliarchar Police Station yesterday, accusing 68 named and 200 unnamed persons, said OC Sarwar.

"Nine have been arrested so far. They are being interrogated. Additional force has been deployed in the area to avoid untoward incidents," he added.