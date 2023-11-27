Microbus vandalised, 2 auto-rickshaws torched in Sylhet

Miscreants set fire to a microbus carrying a doctor and two CNG-run auto-rickshaws after vandalising those in Sylhet city last night.

Witnesses said a group of Swecchasebak Dal activists brought out a torch procession in Subidbazar area around 8:00pm.

Some miscreants carried out the attack at that time.

The microbus driver with the help of locals doused the fire promptly but the auto-rickshaws were severely burnt, reports our Sylhet correspondent quoting police and locals.

Police could not arrest anyone as the miscreants left the spot right after the attack, said Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.

Photo: Sheikh Nasir/Star

Dr Tareq Azad, director of Jalalabad Ragib Rabeya Medica College Hospital, said, "The vehicle was carrying a female doctor to the hospital when the miscreants attacked. The doctor remained unhurt, but the driver was injured while he was trying to douse the blaze."

This correspondent could not contact Sylhet city Swecchasebak Dal convener Mahbubul Haque Chowdhury and its member secretary Afsor Khan for comments, despite repeated phone calls.

Abdul Quiyum Chowdhury, president of the Sylhet district unit of BNP, said, "I am not aware of such an incident. I will look into the matter."