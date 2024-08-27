Menon, Inu remanded in separate murder cases

Inu put on 7-day remand, Menon on six-day remand

Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haq Inu were today placed on remands in separate murder cases filed in Dhaka.

Menon was remanded for six days and Inu for seven days.

Menon, a key leader of the Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance, was put on a six-day remand for interrogation in the case over the death of garment worker Rubel during the mass uprising on August 5.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifur Rahman passed the order after investigation officer Mintu Chandra Banik, an inspector of Adabor Police Station, produced him before the court with seeking a fresh 10-day remand, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

On August 22, Rafiqul Islam, father of the victim, filed a murder case with Adabor Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 147 others.

In the case statement, the complainant alleged that some of the accused as per instruction directly or indirectly from some others opened fire while hundreds of students, including Rubel, were protesting at Ring Road in Adabor area on August 5.

Rubel suffered critical bullet wounds and died of his injuries at a hospital two days later, the case said.

Earlier on August 23, Menon was placed on a five-day remand in another case filed over the death of 45-year-old trader Abdul Wadud in the city's New Market area on July 19.

Menon, a former lawmaker, was arrested in Gulshan on August 22.

Another Dhaka court today placed Hasanul Haq Inu on a seven-day remand in the Abdul Wadud murder case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider passed the order after police produced him with a 10-day remand prayer, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

Inu was arrested at his relative's house in Uttara of Dhaka yesterday.

On August 21, Abdur Rahman, the victim's brother-in-law, filed the case with New Market Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 129 others.

Besides this case, Inu has been accused in several other cases after Hasina resigned and fled on August 5 in the face of a mass uprising.

He is also facing charges of crimes against humanity along with Hasina at the International Crimes Tribunal.