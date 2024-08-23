Menon arrested in Gulshan

He is facing several cases over killings during protests

Rashed Khan Menon, president of the Workers Party and key leader of the Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance, was arrested in Dhaka yesterday while facing charges related to deaths during the recent uprising.

Menon, a former MP who had also served in ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's cabinet, was picked up from his home in Gulshan around 5:15pm, one of his relatives told The Daily Star.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police also confirmed Menon's arrest in a message in the evening, saying he was shown arrested in a case filed on Wednesday at New Market Police Station. The charges in the case are related to murder and explosive substances, police said without giving further details.

Menon has recently been made Hasina's co-accused in a number of cases over the deaths in clashes between protesters and law enforcers during the student-led movement.

Workers Party politburo, the highest policymaking body of the party, in a statement condemned Menon's arrest and demanded his immediate release.

In one of the cases, Menon is charged with crimes against humanity at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) over the death of a student in Mirpur.

He has been implicated in another ICT case over alleged mass killings during Hefazat-e-Islam's 2013 rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel.

In Sylhet, a Chhatra Dal leader injured during the protest has also named Menon in a case against Hasina and others.

During the past Awami League government, Menon had first served as the civil aviation and tourism minister, and later as the social welfare minister. He was elected MP from Barishal-2 in the last national polls held on January 7.

The chief of the leftist Workers Party had also served as the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Education.