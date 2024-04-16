UP member murdered in broad daylight

A union parishad member was murdered in broad daylight by unidentified criminals in Sadar upazila of Narsingdi yesterday.

Rubel Ahmed, 40, was a member of Ward No 8 of Amdia Union Parishad, said KM Shahidul Islam Sohag, additional superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) in Narsingdi.

The incident took place in front of Pakuria Government Primary School under Madhabdi Police Station around 1:20pm, he added.

Police and family said Rubel was returning home from a Narsingdi court on a motorcycle around noon.

When he reached in front of the school around 1:20pm, a group of 5-6 armed criminals attacked him.

They shot him and hacked him with sharp weapons, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police said they found bullet and knife wounds on various parts of the victim's body.

He died on the spot due to excessive bleeding due to the injuries, said Additional SP Shahidul Islam.

Rubel might have been killed due to previous enmity, he said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the murder.

"Those who are found involved in the murder will be brought to the book," he added.