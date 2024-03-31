Crime & Justice
UNB, Shariatpur
Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 01:39 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

UP member held over raping minor

UNB, Shariatpur
Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 01:39 AM
Liton Laskar

A union parishad (UP) member was arrested over gang rape of a school girl in Shariatpur yesterday.

Liton Laskar, 50, is a member of Ward 3 of the Kedarpur Union Parishad.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Liton and Sanjay Majumder, a part-time teacher, called the victim to the school library on Sunday (March 24) and raped her, said Shariatpur Additional Superintendent of Police (Naria Circle) Ahsan Habib.

Liton, who is the general secretary of the school's managing committee, had been harassing the girl for a long time, he added. The student was admitted to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital.

Her mother filed a case at Naria Police Station on Friday, accusing Liton and Sanjay.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

জিম্মি এমভি আব্দুল্লাহর নাবিকরা পানি সংকটে

‘জাহাজের খাবার ও পানির মজুত যাতে দীর্ঘ সময় চলে এ জন্য সবাইকে অল্প খাবার দিচ্ছে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রবাসে

মালয়েশিয়ায় ‘সেকেন্ড হোম’ ৩৬০৪ বাংলাদেশির

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification