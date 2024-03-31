UP member held over raping minor

A union parishad (UP) member was arrested over gang rape of a school girl in Shariatpur yesterday.

Liton Laskar, 50, is a member of Ward 3 of the Kedarpur Union Parishad.

Liton and Sanjay Majumder, a part-time teacher, called the victim to the school library on Sunday (March 24) and raped her, said Shariatpur Additional Superintendent of Police (Naria Circle) Ahsan Habib.

Liton, who is the general secretary of the school's managing committee, had been harassing the girl for a long time, he added. The student was admitted to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital.

Her mother filed a case at Naria Police Station on Friday, accusing Liton and Sanjay.