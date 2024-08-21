UP member dies as house set on fire in Jashore

A union parishad member who suffered burn injuries after miscreants set his house on fire in Jhikargacha upazila of Jashore, died in a hospital in Dhaka yesterday.

The victim, Talimul Islam, 45, was a member of Ganganandpur Union Parishad in the upazila, reports our Benapole correspondent.

Talimul died while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka yesterday morning, said Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jhikargacha Police Station.

Locals said around 2:30am on August 14, miscreants locked the door of UP member Talimul's house from outside and set it on fire after pouring petrol through the window.

Talimul along with his wife Mukta Begum, 36, and son Mehmed Khan, 4, were burnt in the fire as they were sleeping at that time.

Talimul's brother Obaidul Khan also sustained burn injuries while he was trying to rescue them, locals added.

Most parts of the body of every one were burnt in the fire, OC Kamal said.

A case has been filed accusing unknown persons with the police station in this regard.

The culprits will be identified and arrested soon, added the OC.