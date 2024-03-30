UP member arrested over rape of schoolgirl in Shariatpur

A union parishad member was arrested over the gang rape of a female school student in Shariatpur's Naria upazila today.

Liton Laskar, 50, is a member of Ward 3 of the Kedarpur Union Parishad of the upazila.

Liton and Sanjay Majumder, part-time teachers of the school, called the victim to the library after the school closed on Sunday (March 24) and raped her, said Shariatpur Additional Superintendent of Police (Naria Circle) Ahsan Habib.

According to the police, Liton, who is the general secretary of the school's managing committee and a member of Kedarpur Union Parishad, had been harassing the girl for a long time.

They threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone.

After going home, the victim did not tell anyone at first, but on Thursday, she informed her mother and aunt. Later, the student was admitted to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital.

Yesterday afternoon, the victim's mother filed a case at Naria Police Station, accusing Liton and Sanjay. Later, police arrested UP member Liton from the Mulfatganj area.

Shariatpur ASP (Naria Circle) Ahsan Habib said efforts are underway to arrest the other accused.