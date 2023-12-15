Medical College Entry Test: Nine held over question leak

CID claimed to have arrested nine individuals, including a union parishad chairman and five doctors, for their alleged involvement in leaking admission test question papers of medical colleges.

The arrests were made following a series of raids in Dhaka, Dinajpur, and Nilphamari from December 11 to December 13, said CID in a press release yesterday.

Among the arrestees, Faisal Ahmed Russel, Sohanur Rahman Sohan, Towfiqul Hasan Rocky, Faisal Alam Badsha and Ibrar Alam are doctors, while Sajjad Hossain is the chairman of Singra Union Parishad in Dinajpur, and Abdul Hafiz Happu is a coaching centre's director and a private hospital owner.

The other two arrestees are Raihanul Islam and Bakul Roy Srabon.

Azad Rahman, special superintendent of police (Media) of CID said the arrestees confessed their involvement before courts, following arrests. They disclosed the names of others involved, along with the names of students who got admitted to different medical colleges through dishonest means.

Earlier, CID arrested the gang's mastermind Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan Monnu and recovered a diary that contained names of its members, including chairman Sajjad, spread across the country.

Sajjad has been involved in the question-leak racket since 2010 and was accused in another case filed over question paper leakage in 2017.

Two arrested doctors Sohan and Russel got admitted to two medical colleges after getting leaked question papers from Happu and Sajjad, added the CID press release.