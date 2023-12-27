Mastermind held in Chawkbazar: DB

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police claimed to have arrested the mastermind behind the crude bomb blast on the premises of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court on November 20.

A DB team from DMP's Lalbagh Division arrested Mukit alias Boma Mawlana from the capital's Chawkbazar area on Monday, Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner of DB, said during a briefing at DMP Media Centre yesterday.

Mukit made around 400 bombs between October 27 and December 16 by collecting gunpowder, and supplied those to different areas in Dhaka, the DB chief said.

The detectives alleged that Jubo Dal president Sultan Salauddin Tuku provided the gunpowder to Mukit.

"We were looking for Mukit for a long period. He was the vice-president of Chhatra Dal's Alia madrasa wing and later became its president, before being elected as joint secretary of Chhatra Dal's Dhaka south unit," Harun said.

Mukit lost his right wrist in a blast while making bombs in 2013-14 and since then he has been known as Boma Mawlana, the DB chief said.

In interrogation, Mukit told police that the arsonists were given Tk 10,000 for setting fire to vehicles and Tk 5,000 for blasts, said Harun.

Mukit was hospitalised with ailment on October 27 where he planned how to collect the ingredients for making bombs and harming people, he also said, adding that the arrestee used to be an arson trainer to Jubo Dal activists.

"He told the activists that a reward would be given if the fire was set the way Mukit taught and then picture was sent to London," said Harun.

Police are conducting drives to arrest Tuku, the DB chief added.