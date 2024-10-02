Mass uprising: Three Jubo League leaders arrested in murder case

Pallabi police arrested three local Jubo League leaders in a murder case filed over the death of a protester, Md Imran, in Dhaka's Pallabi area during mass uprising on August 4.

The arrestees are Abdur Rahman alias Sujon, president of the Jubo League's Bawnia Block-A unit; Shahin Khan, organisational secretary of Block C; and Sohel, a Jubo League member.

They were arrested from different areas in Pallabi last night, said Jahangir Kabir, assistant commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Police officials said Imran had participated in a peaceful protest along with many students and citizens in front of Popular Diagnostic Center on a road in Pallabi on August 4. During the protest, members of various affiliate organisations of the Awami League opened fire on the protesters. Imran was shot and critically injured during the incident. He was taken to a clinic, but denied treatment.

His mother, along with others, took him to a nearby hospital where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Later, Imran's mother filed the case with Pallabi Police Station on August 27.

During the investigation, after analysing the CCTV footage from the surrounding area of the crime scene, Pallabi police identified and arrested three Jubo League men involved in the attack on Imran.