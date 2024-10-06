Mass uprising: Man who fired at protesters in Sirajganj arrested

Rab arrested a man who openly fired at students during the mass uprising in Sirajganj from a Cox's Bazar beach last night.

The arrestee is Abu Musa, alias Killer Musa, 42, of the Dattabari area of ​​Ward 8 of Sirajganj Municipality, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent quoting Rab.

Additional Superintendent of Police Md Abul Kalam Chowdhury, senior assistant director (law and media) of Rab-15, confirmed that Musa was arrested in a raid at Kolatoli point around 7:00pm.

Musa is allegedly the main enforcer of Jannat Ara Henry, former lawmaker of Sirajganj-2, he added.

The Rab official said a group of criminals opened fire on students who were protesting demanding the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government in Sirajganj sadar. Several casualties occurred that day.

Three murder cases have been filed with Sirajganj Sadar Police Station due to the violence, he added.

He said, "The arrestee admitted during the primary interrogation that he fired on students. He is accused of various crimes including land grabbing, extortion, and tender bidding in Sirajganj municipality."

The arrestee was handed over to Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station, he added.