Mass uprising: At least 105 children killed

Says Adviser Sharmin Murshid

A total of 105 children were killed during the recent student-led uprising in July and August, Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmin S Murshid said yesterday.

Each victim's family will receive Tk 50,000 as compensation, Sharmin, also the social welfare adviser, announced during a press conference at the secretariat.

The list was finalised by the Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The monetary grant and a certificate will be distributed on World Children's Day today among families of the deceased children.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

Additionally, Murshid noted that Tk 82,70,898 has been allocated to assist students injured during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement through the Social Service Office and the Upazila Patient Welfare Association.

The ministry is also in the process of securing $5 million from the World Bank to fund rehabilitation and treatment for those affected by the uprising.

She also said the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs currently operates 12 daycare centres and is advocating for the establishment of daycare facilities in all government institutions by June 2026.

The government is also exploring the possibility of introducing private-sector daycares to enhance employment opportunities and provide essential services.