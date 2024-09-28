Mass uprising: Hasina sued over attack on protesters

Two ex-ministers also made accused

A case has been filed against 84 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, home minister, state minister for shipping, and three ex-Awami League lawmakers, accusing them of orchestrating an attack on protesters in Dinajpur town on August 4.

Rasheda Khatun of Uttar Shekhpura village in Dinajpur Sadar upazila, lodged the case with Kotwali Police Station on Thursday, said Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of the station.

Her son Ashraful Alam, who was injured by shotgun pellets during the attack, is undergoing treatment in Dhaka.

Sub-inspector Raja Miah is the investigation officer of the case, said the OC.

The complainant named 84 people, including Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, former whip Iqbalur Rahim, and ex-lawmakers Shibli Sadiq and Manoranjan Shil Gopal. The 78 others are local AL leaders.

Besides, 300 to 350 unidentified people have been accused in the case.

In the first information report, Rasheda mentioned that her son Ashraful, 34, took part in the anti-discrimination student movement in Dinajpur on August 4. When the protesters reached Dinajpur Sadar Hospital intersection around noon, they came under attack on the instructions of Hasina, Asaduzzaman Khan, and Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, she said.

The attackers used firearms and sharp weapons, leaving many protesters injured. Ashraful was shot by seven pellets, and one hit his right eye.

Though he took treatment at hospitals in Dinajpur and Dhaka, pellets remain inside his body, putting his life at risk, the complainant said in the FIR.