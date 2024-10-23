Mass uprising: Hasina sued at ICT over journo killing

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) yesterday received a complaint against eight people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over the killing of journalist Tahir Zaman Priyo during the anti-discrimination student movement.

Martyred Priyo's mother Samsi Ara Zaman filed the complaint at the ICT chief prosecutor's office.

Priyo used to work for online news portal The Report.

He was gunned down behind Lab Aid Hospital in the Dhanmondi area of Dhaka around 5:00pm on July 19.

"Someone from a group of gunmen wearing APBn uniform shot him from behind. There are video footage of the gruesome killing of my son," the grieving mother said in the complaint.

She also said she hoped that families of all the martyrs and people injured in the student-led mass uprising would get justice at the ICT.