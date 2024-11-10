Mass uprising: Govt to request Interpol red notice to arrest fugitives

The government will request Interpol for red notice to arrest and bring back fugitives allegedly involved in the killings and genocide during the student protests of July and August, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said today.

"The step will be taken soon," said the adviser this morning after inspecting the status of renovation at the International Crimes Tribunal, which is housed in the Old High Court building on the Supreme Court premises.

"We will work with sincerity and prioritise bringing them back from wherever they are hiding," he added.

At least 753 people were killed and thousands more injured during the July-August mass uprising.

Over 60 complaints of crimes against humanity and genocide have been filed against Bangladesh's prime minister Sheikh Hasina and many of her party men with the ICT investigation agency and the prosecution team till mid October.