Mass uprising: Ex-minister Amu on 6-day remand in murder case

A Dhaka court today placed former industries minister and Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu on a six-day remand in a case filed over death of a trader, Abdul Wadud, during quota reform protests in Dhaka's New Market area on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza passed the order after police produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in the case, said a sub-inspector working at the court.

The victim's brother-in-law Abdur Rahman on August 21 filed the case with New Market Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League, and 129 others.

Amu, a coordinator of the AL-led 14-party alliance, was arrested yesterday from a house in West Dhanmondi area in Dhaka.

The AL was elected member of parliament six times from Jhalakathi-2 constituency.

Like many other AL leaders, Amu had been in hiding since the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.On August 17, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit instructed all banks to freeze accounts of Amu and his daughter Sumaiya Hossain.

It also asked the banks to block all transactions through the accounts they maintain.