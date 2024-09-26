Mass uprising: Ex-industries minister sent to jail over murder

A Narsingdi court yesterday sent former industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun to jail in a case filed over the killing of a Sramik Dal leader during Anti-discrimination Student Movement in Madhabdi municipality on August 4.

Judicial Magistrate's Court Judge Md Rakibul Islam also asked police to interrogate the accused at the jail gate, said defence lawyer Khandaker Abdul Halim.

On August 4, Jahangir Alam, vice-president of ward No 4 unit of Madhabdi municipality Sramik Dal, was shot during the protests. He died later at a hospital.

Jahangir's cousin Amir Hossain on August 9 lodged the case with Madhabdhi Police Station against 127 people, including the former industries minister.

Police produced Humayun before the court around 11:45am and sought a five-day remand for him. Azizur Rahman, investigation officer of the case and sub-inspector of Madhabdhi Police Station, submitted the remand application.

The court rejected the remand appeal and ordered police to send the accused to jail and said police could quiz him at the jail gate.

Rab arrested Humayun in the capital's Gulshan area on Tuesday night.

After the court's proceedings around noon, there was a heated argument between supporters of deceased Jahangir and those of the accused. Police left the court premises quickly with Humayun in a prison van.

Plaintiff's lawyer Abdul Kader said, "The accused committed various crimes, including attack, vandalism, and murder in different places of Narsingdi directly and indirectly."

Defence lawyer Halim said, "Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun is innocent. He was not present at the spot when the violence took place. Considering his age, the court did not grant remand but told police to interrogate at the prison gate. We want his unconditional release."