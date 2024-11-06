Mass uprising: Barrister Sumon shown arrested in murder case

Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, a former independent lawmaker, was shown arrested today in a case filed over the murder of grocery shop owner Mizanur Rahman during mass uprising in Dhaka's Banasree area on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Atikuzzaman, a sub-inspector of Khilgaon Police Station, produced him before the court with an application in this regard.

Sumon was previously arrested in Dhaka's Mirpur area on October 22 and placed on a five-day remand in another case.

On August 28, Mizanur's father Kamal Hossain filed the case with the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain.

The case, which included former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, and several other officials, alleged their involvement in Mizanur's death.

Sumon was elected MP from Habiganj-4 in the last general election, defeating Awami League candidate Md Mahbub Ali, former state minister for civil aviation and tourism, by nearly one lakh votes.

A practising lawyer at the Supreme Court, Sumon was expelled from his position in the Jubo League central committee in 2021.

He became a public figure for sharing his views on financial crime, corruption, and other social issues.