Mass protests: RU Chhatra Dal leader sues 101 BCL men

A Chhatra Dal leader of Rajshahi University yesterday sued 101 leaders and activists of the university's Chhatra League chapter over threatening and attacking students during the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement.

Around 200 unnamed BCL activists were also made accused in the case filed with Motihar Police Station by Ahsan Habib, joint convener of RU Chhatra Dal and a former student of the university's law department, officer-in-charge of the police station Abdul Malek said.

"We will begin investigation soon," the OC added.

Former Central BCL member Sakibul Hasan Baki has been made the prime accused, while the others named in the case include RU unit president Mostafizur Rahman Babu, general secretary Asadullah Hil Galib, vice president Mejbahul Islam, Shahinul Islam Sarkar alias Don, Md Zakirul Islam alias Jack, Md Moin Uddin Rahat, and former organising secretary Shamim Imtiaz.

According to the case statement, the aforementioned leaders harassed students on campus, and even threatened to kill many of them if they would participate in or support the quota reform movement.

The statement also mentions an attack on common students with various local weapons, including crude bombs, in front of Zia Hall on the campus around 3:10pm on July 16. The accused also fired bullets in the air to create panic among the protesters that day.