Mass protests: Asaduzzaman Noor shown arrested in murder case

Crime & Justice
Sun Sep 29, 2024 03:33 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 04:36 PM

Former minister for cultural affairs Asaduzzaman Noor was shown arrested today in a murder case filed over the death of Mamun Miah, proprietor of Bismillah Fashion Wear Ltd, in Dhaka's Mirpur-1 area during the mass protest on August 5.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order after Investigation Officer Abdur Rahman, a sub-inspector of Mirpur Model Police Station, produced him before it and submitted an application in this regard.

In the case statement, the victim's father Azgar Ali said Mamun was shot around 1:15pm in front of Sony Cenema Hall at Mirpur-1. Later, his son was rushed to Aalok Medical at Mirpur-10 where doctors referred him for Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

He was immediately rushed to DMCH where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, Azgar Ali filed the case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 56 others with Mirpur Model Police Station.

A team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Noor, a prominent theatre activist, from Bailey Road on September 15.

The next day, Noor was sent to jail in a case filed over the death of hotel staffer Siam Sarder, 17, in Dhaka's Mirpur area on July 18.

