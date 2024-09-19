Mass protest: Murder case filed against Secretary Samsul Arefin

A murder case has been filed against Md Samsul Arefin, an official of the administration cadre, who is currently working as an officer on special duty (OSD).

The case was filed by Md Ashraf Ali, 53, a resident of Ghatail of Tangail, with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on September 15.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 82 others are among the accused while Samsul Arefin is the 37th number accused in the case.

The case is now at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation.

According to administrative sources, this is the first case filed against a serving secretary, despite several former secretaries facing various charges recently. Samsul Arefin is an officer from the 13th batch of the administration cadre.

Samsul Arefin served as the Secretary of the ICT Division until September 12. The same day he was transferred to the Ministry of Public Administration, where he is currently working as an officer on special duty (OSD).

The case details have described Samsul Arefin as a "collaborator and financier" of former State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

According to court sources, the case was filed under sections 302/34 of the Penal Code (CR Case -- 620/2024, Mohammadpur).

According to the case statement, around 3:30pm on August 4, the victim, Md Altaf Hossain, 32, was watching a peaceful rally at the three-way intersection of the embankment in Mohammadpur.

During this time, Altaf was shot as the rally was attacked. He was declared dead upon arrival at Shaheed Sohrawardy Medical College.

The deceased was from Rasulpur village in Mohonpur, Rajshahi, and his father's name is Md Molla.

Samsul Arefin declined to comment directly about the case.

However, a close official said the incident is true, and Arefin is aware of it. The case is currently with CID. As Arefin is still in service, he will not comment without approval from higher authorities.