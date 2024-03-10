Mason dies after being stabbed 'by co-worker' in Dhaka

A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his co-worker in Dhaka's Shah Ali area this morning.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin alias Ruhul Amin, 30, a mason.

The incident took place near Muktobangla market around 8:00am.

With critical injuries, Al Amin was rushed to Dhaka Medial College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 10:30am, said the victim's father Abul Hossain.

Inspector Bachchu Miah, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said there were stab wounds on Al Amin's body, and that one person was detained for questioning.

The victim's father said, "Al Amin left home for work early in the morning and later we came to know that his co-worker stabbed him."

"We saw his body at the hospital…We want justice," he told The Daily Star.

Ridoy Mia, a co-worker who took him to DMCH, said they were waiting near the market for work since morning.

"I left him there to bring a spade. Minutes later, I returned and saw him in pool of blood," he said.

Mizanur Rahman, a sub-inspector of Shah Ali Police Station, said relatives of the deceased and people present during the incident said Al Amin was stabbed to death by his colleague.

"We are investigating the incident to know what happened."