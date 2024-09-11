Mashrafe among 90 sued in Narail over attack on students

A case has been filed against 90 people, including former captain of Bangladesh national cricket team Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, on charge of carrying out attacks on students and general public during the anti-discrimination students' movement.

Sheikh Mostafa AL-Muzahidur Rahman Palash filed the case with Narail Sadar Police Station last night, said Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.

Golam Mortaza Swapan, father of Mashrafe, was also made an accused in the case

According to the case statement, Mashrafe and his father along with others, equipped with sharp weapons and firearms, held a rally at Narail intersection during the quota reform movement on August 4.

When the procession of students demanding resignation of Sheikh Hasina reached Russel bridge area, the accused attacked the students, triggering a clash.

They also fired gunshots during the clash, leaving a number of protesters injured, according to case statement.