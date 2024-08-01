'March for Justice': 22 detained students released in Khulna

A female student claiming to be only 17-years-old being carried away in a prison van after police obstructed the “March for Justice” near the BMA Bhaban in Khulna city. Photos: Habibur Rahman, Amran Hossain

At least 22 students, including all nine female students, who were detained after police yesterday obstructed the "March for Justice" programme in Khulna city, were released last night.

During the confrontation between protesters in Sat Rasta intersection centring the programme called by Students against Discrimination, several students, including the female students, were detained and taken away by the police.

When being picked up yesterday, the female students told reporters that they are under 18 years of age, but they were still picked up.

Police said they picked them up to save the students from violence, and they were released and handed over to their parents last night.

Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque told The Daily Star, "As long as the students were protesting peacefully, they were told nothing. But yesterday, they tried to damage public lives and property by vandalising cars and blocking roads.

"That is why action was taken against them, he said, adding that only batons were charged and tear shells were fired. Several students were detained but most were released after verification," the police official said.

The nine female students are among them, he added.

The Daily Star today published the photo of a college student, who said she was 17 years old, being taken away on a prison van by police in Khulna yesterday. The KMP Commissioner confirmed the newspaper that she was also released.