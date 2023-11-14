Many hospitals, clinics running businesses in name of service: HC

The High Court today said many hospitals and clinics are running businesses and making money in the name of providing service to patients.

It is being noted nowadays that patients die due to wrong treatment and negligence at such hospitals and such offences cannot be spared, the HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah said.

The bench made the comment while hearing a bail petition filed by four people, including a doctor of the Japan Bangladesh Hospital, a private hospital in Habiganj.

The four today sought anticipatory bail in a case filed on charges of providing wrong treatment to a patient, Rahima Aktar, and committing negligence that caused her death.

The HC rejected the petition and handed over the four to the police, Deputy Attorney General KM Masud Rumy told The Daily Star.

The four persons are Dr SK Ghosh, hospital's directors Ariful Islam and AK Abedin, and its manager Johnny Ahmed, he said.

DAG Masud Rumy said patient Rahima with a tumor in her stomach went to Habiganj Sadar Hospital for treatment on September 9. The accused persons insisted her relatives admit the patient to Japan Bangladesh Hospital saying they would conduct an operation and provide her treatment at minimum cost.

She was then admitted to the hospital.

Dr SK Ghosh carried out her operation and discharged her from the hospital after three days.

The family then took her home but her condition deteriorated.

On October 2, Rahima was taken to Habiganj Sadar Hospital from where she was shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

After conducting tests, the physicians of Sylhet MAG hospital said Dr SK Ghosh had cut the intestine tumor, uterus, and a kidney of Rahima during the operation. The tumor operation was not conducted accurately.

Rahima died at the Sylhet hospital on October 15, DAG Masud Rumy added.