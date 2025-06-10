Man's body found with stab wounds in Pallabi

Crime & Justice
Police have recovered the body of a 25-year-old manfrom Dhaka's Pallabi area this morning.

The victim, identified as Rakibul Hasan Sunny, is believed to have been killed between last night and the early hours of the morning, said Shafiul Alam, officer-in-charge of Pallabi Police Station.

On information, police rushed to the scene at around 8:00am and recovered the body from Block B of Mirpur 11.

He was fatally stabbed by unidentified assailants, the OC said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

