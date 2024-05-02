Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu May 2, 2024 04:06 PM
Last update on: Thu May 2, 2024 04:07 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Man's body found in sack

Star Digital Report
Thu May 2, 2024 04:06 PM Last update on: Thu May 2, 2024 04:07 PM
Star Online Graphics

Police recovered the body of a man in a sack from Uttar Goran area around 8:00am today, said Sub-inspector Mahbubur Rahman of Khilgaon Police Station.

The deceased is Habibur Rahman Rubel, 28.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The body was found wrapped in a quilt. His hands and legs were found tied and he had stab wounds on his head, the SI said.

The police official said unidentified killers killed him elsewhere and dumped the body anytime in the night in an alley near a garbage dump.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Hailing from Brahmanbaria, Rubel used to live in the Meradia area with his family.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আমি ১ কোটি গরিব মানুষকে একটা ব্যাংকের মালিক বানিয়েছি: ড. ইউনূস
|বাংলাদেশ

আমি ১ কোটি গরিব মানুষকে একটা ব্যাংকের মালিক বানিয়েছি: ড. ইউনূস

‘আমি জালিয়াতি করেছি, অর্থ আত্মসাৎ করেছি, অর্থ পাচার করেছি—এ রকম বহু ভয়াবহ শব্দ আমার অপরাধ হিসেবে বলা হয়েছে।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

এপ্রিলে রপ্তানি কমেছে

৫২ মিনিট আগে
push notification