Man's body found in sack

Police recovered the body of a man in a sack from Uttar Goran area around 8:00am today, said Sub-inspector Mahbubur Rahman of Khilgaon Police Station.

The deceased is Habibur Rahman Rubel, 28.

The body was found wrapped in a quilt. His hands and legs were found tied and he had stab wounds on his head, the SI said.

The police official said unidentified killers killed him elsewhere and dumped the body anytime in the night in an alley near a garbage dump.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Hailing from Brahmanbaria, Rubel used to live in the Meradia area with his family.