Man's body found in Munshiganj pond

Police recovered the body of a 55-year-old man from a pond in Madhya Courtgaon area of ​​Munshiganj today.

The deceased was identified as Feroze Mia, 55, of Madhya Courtgaon area, reports our local correspondent

Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said locals spotted the body in the pond adjacent to Kazi Kamruddin Government High School around 10:30am and informed police.

Later, a police team recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj General Hospital for autopsy.

Police are looking into the incident.