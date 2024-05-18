Man's body found in Munshiganj pond

Crime & Justice
Police recovered the body of a 55-year-old man from a pond in Madhya Courtgaon area of ​​Munshiganj today.

The deceased was identified as Feroze Mia, 55, of Madhya Courtgaon area, reports our local correspondent

Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said locals spotted the body in the pond adjacent to Kazi Kamruddin Government High School around 10:30am and informed police.

Later, a police team recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj General Hospital for autopsy.

Police are looking into the incident.

|অপরাধ ও বিচার

