Manju released hours after detention

Detectives released Anwar Hossain Manju, former lawmaker and Chairman of Jatiya Party (Manju), hours after detaining him from the capital's Dhanmondi area yesterday.

"Manju was released from Detective Branch [DB] custody around 8:00pm," Rubel Howlader, the party's joint secretary, told The Daily Star around 10:00pm.

A DB team had detained Manju around 3:30pm for questioning. However, the specific reason for the interrogation remains unclear.

Rabiul Hossain Bhuiyan, joint commissioner (north) of DB, confirmed the detention.

Manju had contested the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7 this year but was defeated.