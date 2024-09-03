Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 3, 2024 01:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 01:07 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Manju released hours after detention

Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 3, 2024 01:00 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 01:07 AM
Photo: Collected

Detectives released Anwar Hossain Manju, former lawmaker and Chairman of Jatiya Party (Manju), hours after detaining him from the capital's Dhanmondi area yesterday.

"Manju was released from Detective Branch [DB] custody around 8:00pm," Rubel Howlader, the party's joint secretary, told The Daily Star around 10:00pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A DB team had detained Manju around 3:30pm for questioning. However, the specific reason for the interrogation remains unclear.

Rabiul Hossain Bhuiyan, joint commissioner (north) of DB, confirmed the detention.

Manju had contested the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7 this year but was defeated.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাংলাদেশ–ভারত সম্পর্কের সোনালি অধ্যায় ছিল দলের ও ব্যক্তির মধ্যে সীমাবদ্ধ: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ–ভারত সম্পর্কের সোনালি অধ্যায় ছিল দলের ও ব্যক্তির মধ্যে সীমাবদ্ধ: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

আমি মনে করি, কোনো এক পর্যায়ে, কোনো এক কারণে পাকিস্তানের সঙ্গে সম্পর্কে একটু টানাপোড়েন ছিল। এখন স্বাভাবিক একটা সম্পর্কে যদি উন্নীত হয়, আমাদের সবার খুশি হওয়া উচিত।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

পুলিশের ওপর সরকারের এখনও নিয়ন্ত্রণ প্রতিষ্ঠিত হয়নি: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification