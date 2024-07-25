Manikganj boat capsize: Bodies of 2 passengers recovered

The bodies of two passengers of a boat that capsized in the Dhaleshwari river in Manikganj on Tuesday were recovered this morning.

The death toll from the boat capsize now stands at three.

The deceased have been identified as Rafiqul Islam, 45, and Russell,14, son of Salim Hossain of North Kaunnara village, reports our local correspondent.

Sukumar Biswas, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ghior Police Station, said the accident happened on Tuesday night in the Kushunda area of Ghior upazila when a boat, returning from a picnic, collided with a sand-laden bulkhead.

Fifty-eight people managed to reach the shore safely. However, Rafiqul and Russell went missing, and Milan, 15, a ninth-grade student was found unconscious on the shore, he added.

He was taken to the 250-bed General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the OC said.

Nadim Mahmood, an official of Aricha Fire Service Station, said the fire service recovered the sunken boat and the bodies of Rafiqul and Russell around 10:30am this morning.

Strong currents delayed the rescue operation, but the boat was eventually located and brought ashore, he added.