Man who posed as Biden's adviser put on 5-day remand

A virtual court in Dhaka today placed a Bangladesh-origin US citizen, who posed as an adviser to US President Joe Biden during a press briefing at the BNP office, on a five-day remand in a case filed with Paltan Model Police Station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda Chowdhury passed the order after DB Inspector Jamal Uddin Mir, also the case's investigation officer, submitted the five-day remand prayer for quizzing Mian Jahidul Islam alias Arefy.

Before the hearing, the court sent a link to the authorities of Kashimpur High Security Jail in Gazipur, who are the custodians of the accused.

During the hearing, the accused joined the court via video conference.

No lawyer stood for Arefy to defend him at the court.

Arefy was detained from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of police on October 29.

Hours after the clash between police and BNP men on October 28, a man, who said his name was Mian Arefy, was seen surrounded by leaders of BNP and its front organisations at the party's headquarters at Nayapaltan.

Speaking in English, he said he was an adviser to Biden.

Yesterday Lt Gen (retired) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi, another accused in the same case, was placed on an eight-day remand.

A team of the DB police arrested Sarwardi from Savar on Tuesday.