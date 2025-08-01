Man surrenders in Bauphal police station, admits to murdering wife

The couple had been living with their only son in a rented house

A man surrendered to police in Bauphal upazila of Patuakhali early today to confess that he had killed his wife over a family dispute and, thereafter, fled with their minor son.

The accused, Sarwar Hossain, 40, walked into Bauphal Police Station around midnight and confessed killing, Salma Akhter, 32, said Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman Sarkar.

Police later went to their house, recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

According to police and locals, Salma was a Bangla lecturer at Nurainpur Nesaria Degree Madrasa. She hailed from Dhawa village in Bhandaria upazila of Pirojpur. Sarwar, her husband, hails from Nadmulla village in the same upazila.

The couple had been living with their only son in a rented house in Chandrapara village, near Salma's workplace. They had been through a marital dispute for some time, locals said.

On Wednesday afternoon, an argument broke out between the two. In a fit of rage, Sarwar allegedly struck Salma on the neck with a sharp machete, killing her on the spot. He then locked the house and fled with their child.

"Overwhelmed with guilt, Sarwar appeared at the police station later that night and admitted to the murder," said Atiqul Islam, inspector (investigation) at Bauphal Police Station.

"We recovered the body and are making arrangements to hand over the child to a family member."

"A case has been filed. Legal procedures are underway," the OC added.