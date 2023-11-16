Man sues wife, in-laws in Ctg

A man today filed a case against his wife and his parents-in-law on charges of mentally torturing him by putting pressure to open an FDR of Tk 15 lakh and register land in his wife's name in Chattogram city's Pahartali area.

Rajib Mazumdar, 28, filed the case with Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court-3 today, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

The accused are Rajib's wife Happy Das, 23, her mother Babita Rani Das, 50, and her father Loknath Chandra Das, 57.

Taking the complaint into cognisance, Judge Rumana Akhter ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the case, said complainant's lawyer advocate Swarup Kanti Nath.

Citing the case statement, Swarup said Rajib and Happy got married on February 7 last year. After a few days of marriage, Happy's parents started interfering in their conjugal life.

A few months ago, Happy forced victim Rajib to open an FDR of Tk 15 lakh in her name and asked him to register half of Rajib's residential building in her name in Pahartali area.