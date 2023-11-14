Man sues son, daughter-in-law over abuse

A 70-year-old man sued his son and his daughter-in-law for abusing him physically and seeking treatment costs in Chattogram today.

Md Abdul Aziz, of Rangunia's Betagi union, lodged the case with the court of 5th Judicial Magistrate Court of Chattogram accusing his son Abul Salek, 35, and daughter-in-law Yasmin Akhter Shikha, 25, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Taking the case into cognisance, Magistrate Fardin Mustakim Tahsin issued summons to the accused, the complainant's lawyer advocate Swarup Kanti Nath told The Daily Star.

"Salek and his wife used to abuse his father both verbally and physically. Victim Aziz is ill and needs medication on a regular basis," said the lawyer.

"Earlier, an arbitration meeting was held locally but the son refused to pay his father's medication and treatment costs," he added.