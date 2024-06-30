Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Sun Jun 30, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 03:43 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Man sued for raping neighbour’s child

Our Correspondent, Benapole
Sun Jun 30, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 03:43 AM

A 55-year-old man has been sued in a case filed over the rape of his neighbour's 5-year-old daughter in Jashore's Chougachha upazila.

The accused is Mansher Ali, 55, of Shahjadpur village of the upazila, is a rickshaw-van driver, said police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to the case statement, the child was playing in front of her house in Shahjadpur around 12:30pm on Friday, when her neighbour, Mansher, took her to his house and raped her.

Later, the child returned home and told her mother. That night, the child's father filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Chougachha Police Station.

Chougachha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said a case has been registered. "The accused is absconding. A drive is underway to arrest him."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

দুর্নীতির বিরুদ্ধে অভিযান শুরু করেছি, কারও রক্ষা নেই: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘আমরা দুর্নীতির বিরুদ্ধে অভিযান শুরু করেছি। সে যে-ই হোক দুর্নীতি করলে কারও রক্ষা নেই। যারাই দুর্নীতি করবে আমরা ধরব।’

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
|টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৪

রোমাঞ্চকর লড়াই জিতে বিশ্ব চ্যাম্পিয়ন ভারত

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification