Man sued for raping neighbour’s child

A 55-year-old man has been sued in a case filed over the rape of his neighbour's 5-year-old daughter in Jashore's Chougachha upazila.

The accused is Mansher Ali, 55, of Shahjadpur village of the upazila, is a rickshaw-van driver, said police.

According to the case statement, the child was playing in front of her house in Shahjadpur around 12:30pm on Friday, when her neighbour, Mansher, took her to his house and raped her.

Later, the child returned home and told her mother. That night, the child's father filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Chougachha Police Station.

Chougachha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said a case has been registered. "The accused is absconding. A drive is underway to arrest him."